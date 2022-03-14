 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shebyville man gets 5 year sentence for drug possession

  • 0

SHELBYVILLE — Andrew D. Durlin was sent to prison for five years after he was sentenced in Shelby County Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine.

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said the offense dates to July 4 when police, executing an active warrant, stopped the 22-year-old Durlin as he walked in the 100 block of West North 1st Street.

Kroncke said Durlin, of Shelbyville, had been “combative with officers” who later found more than three grams of meth in a backpack he carried.

Durlin was sentenced when he appeared in court March 9.

People are also reading…

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian city counts its losses, braces for attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News