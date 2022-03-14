Shebyville man gets 5 year sentence for drug possession

SHELBYVILLE — Andrew D. Durlin was sent to prison for five years after he was sentenced in Shelby County Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine.

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said the offense dates to July 4 when police, executing an active warrant, stopped the 22-year-old Durlin as he walked in the 100 block of West North 1st Street.

Kroncke said Durlin, of Shelbyville, had been “combative with officers” who later found more than three grams of meth in a backpack he carried.

Durlin was sentenced when he appeared in court March 9.

