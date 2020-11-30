Shelby County: 1 new COVID-19 death reported

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday, a man in his 70s.

Twelve new cases have been identified in Shelby County, ranging in age from 2 to 65, with most presenting mild symptoms, the health department said.

As of Monday, Shelby County has had 1,328 positive tests, including the newest cases; 210 active cases; 25 deaths; 1,093 people considered recovered and out of isolation; and 4,412 negative tests. The negative tests are initial tests; retests are counted separately.

The county's rolling seven-day average of positive tests is 16.2%, more than twice the state's target of 8%. The rate of weekly positive tests is at its highest point, with 681 per 100,000 population.

