Shelby County: 1 new COVID-19 death reported

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday, a man in his 70s.
Twelve new cases have been identified in Shelby County, ranging in age from 2 to 65, with most presenting mild symptoms, the health department said.
As of Monday, Shelby County has had 1,328 positive tests, including the newest cases; 210 active cases; 25 deaths; 1,093 people considered recovered and out of isolation; and 4,412 negative tests. The negative tests are initial tests; retests are counted separately.
The county's rolling seven-day average of positive tests is 16.2%, more than twice the state's target of 8%. The rate of weekly positive tests is at its highest point, with 681 per 100,000 population.
Decatur-area photos from the past
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: "Mama Nagy," her pupils call her. Some are working in European opera houses in Milan, Berne and Vienna, while others, here in Decatur, are learning and singing for fun. "They send me letters and cards and always I cry," says Professor Gabriella Nagy Ujhelyi, 84, former instructor in the Franz Liszt Music Academy in Budapest. She loves to listen to music made by her students and play it as well.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1977: Decatur boxing club members are: first row from left, Charles Young, Brian Maxey, Nick Reynolds; second row, Allen Taylor, Terry Bonds, Bobby Lofgreen; third row, Jon Brandon, Ken Russell and Robert Barbee.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1939: The office force at the unemployment compensation relief office, just about caught up from the rush of registering original candidates for job insurance, got a workout Friday when between 30 and 40 employees of a Clinton garment factory, out of work as the result of a shut-down, appeared to sign up for their shares of the unemployment compensation funds.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1937: James M. Allen, as head of the Decatur postal service, will direct the census of unemployed and partially unemployed persons in Decatur. Postmen will deliver the cards to every dwelling in the United States today and they are to be returned by midnight Saturday.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1947: This eastward aerial view over Montgomery Place shows (right center) Montgomery heirs' addition to Montgomery Place through re-survey of property which has resulted in layout of 13 improved lots, each measuring about 120 feet by 200 feet. Water and sewage lines have been installed. Sales are restricted to persons planning individual homes. Some of the plots have been sold but no costruction has been started. Circular driveway (light loop at right) recently was paved. West Wood Street is at left, West Forest at right, with Westlawn Avenue at bottom.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1967: View of Lincoln Square looking north in 1858 was familiar to Lowber Burrows, a pioneering Decatur banker.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1987: The location of the new Decatur-Macon County law enforcement facility will be behind the Macon County Building. View is the Macon County Building with Montgomery Ward in back looking south.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1986: Gary Hall, top, and Jack Galloway construct a check-in building for the Decatur Auto Auction at 1991 W. Mound Road. Construction on the main building began last July. The auction house is owner by Steve Polen of Clinton and Bobby Taylor of Forsyth.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1956: Aerial picture shows area southwest of Decatur inundated by flood waters from the Sangamon River, which was running out of its banks after heavy rains throughout Central Illinois. This scene is about 1 1/2 miles downstream from the Lake Decatur dam. The river is to the left, out of sight.
H&R File Photos
History Corner: A Look Back
1949: Baseballs were flying all over the second floor of the Decatur Cluib last evening when members of Decatur Baseball, Inc. met with the three important cogs in the operation of the 1949 Commies for a brief training spell. It was largely an informative meeting for both the local boosters and the representatives of the Chicago Cubs organization, operatives of the I.I.I. franchise. Pictured at the top, first row, left to right,: George Eshelman, Mayor James A. Hedrick, Roy Black, J.D. Johnson. Second row: John Wells, Abe Wilson, C.A. Evans, Clyde Foster, Chet Clouse.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1979: This old structure on the Disbrow farm may have been part of a house Black Bart once occupied.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1949: When Guy Smith came back from San Jose, Calif., for a visit with some of his old friends, it was decided that a little reunion of the boys he played with over 40 years ago would be in order. It was held in the old home town and only two of the players had passed away, A.G. Jones and Roscoe Scott, both outfielders. Those on hand to talk over old times were: first row, left to right: W.R. Mc Gaughey, 1B; Walter Britton, SS; Dean Mc Gaughey, 2B; Guy Smith, P-OF; Roy Scott, C; Home Freeland, 3B; Second row: John Walker, umpire; Frank Britton, P; Homer Bateman, OF; Sidney Smith, Manager and OF.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1973: Mr. and Mrs. Fred C. (Sue) Bartel display some of the 17-cent hamburgers sold at the new O.B.'s restaurant which opened last week at 918 E. Eldorado St. The Bartels are operating the Decatur outlet as part of a four-restaurant franchise chain they own. Other units are located in Indiana and Kentucky.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1960: Original members of the Progressive Young Men's Club held a reunion Wednesday in the YMCA, about 25 years after the club was broken up by the Depression. Examining photos of the original club are H.W. Barth, Orlando Kuhle, Chan Glosser and Louis E. Scherer.
Julie Van Dielen
History Corner: A Look Back
1961: Edward M. Bartley, left, Pekin barber accused of the 1951 murder of a Decatur tavern owner, is shown being returned to County jail by deputy sheriff Gene "Swede" Thompson following a morning session of his trial.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1909: Mired in a hitting slump, the 1909 Decatur Commodores minor league baseball team finally had showed signs of life in a four-game sweep of Peoria. So it was with anticipation that the Commodores journeyed to Bloomington for a Memorial Day doubleheader on May 31. A pair of victories would push Decatur into third place.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1985: In Decatur's Fairview Park, dad Greg Jones of 202 N. College St. was hitting balls to sons Ryan, 5, resident Cubs fan, and Eric, 9, a Cardinals fan, of course.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1983: Jewel Barr was so happy to get home to Decatur after living in Brazil that she vowed to "kiss the ground."
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1992: Cathy Clendenen stands at the front door of her 539 W. Decatur St. project.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1974: The old Staley Mansion, left, and the England home, right, taken around 1929. Located at West North and North College streets, both were once family dwellings for Decatur's socially prominent. Now, they have been divided into apartment houses for college students, young marrieds and singles.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1959: Picture Craft Co. employees Mabel Parmeter, foreground, and Dorothy LaBrecque assembling paint-by-number kits.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1990: Taking a fall: MacArthur's Terra Tyus stumbles during the 100-meter hurdle race in the sectionals.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1971: This photo shows the Timber Cove Apartment complex east of Lake Decatur.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: In the Central Illinois Pepsi Open, Barbara Tate of Decatur, fresh from playing in the Illinois Women's State Amateur tournament this week, knocked out a 79 to take the girls division lead by two strokes over Cathy Blackburn of Decatur.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1982: Dr. Melinda Uhrich, Decatur physician, displays the certificate presented to her at a conference at Cardinal Glennon Memorial Hospital for Children.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1953: Urban Pickering, star third baseman of the 1928 Decatur pennant-winning Decatur Commodores, is nearing retirement on the Modesto, Calif. Police Department. He is shown sitting at his desk looking over a Commie score card of 1952 which featured his manager, the late Frank Dessau, on the cover just a few days before he passed away in York, Pa.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1944: One of Decatur's fine old residences, the former John Ullrich home at the northwest corner of W. Decatur St. and S. Union St., was sold last week by Elizabeth T. Williams to Norbert McNamara, who plans to convert the property into an apartment building.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1977: John Schwander, left, and the Fireside Inn's new manager, Richard Barrett. The restaurant and lounge is located at 2701 Parkway Drive.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: Bird's eye view of Timber Cove. From the air, the Timber Cove Apartments at 1707 S. Country Club Road produce a striking study in design. There are more than 200 apartments in the multimillion-dollar development.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1975: In the Frontier General Store they opened in December, Clarke and Soni Uhler are selling a wide variety of dehydrated and freeze-dried foods.
H&R File Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1983: Bob Pierce pocketed his largest racing payday, $2,000, for winning the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway.
H&R File Photo
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.