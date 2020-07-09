Shelby County 10-month-old baby tests positive for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBY COUNTY — Officials announced the 20th positive case of COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department Thursday reported that a 10-month-old male who tested positive for coronavirus and currently has mild symptom. The child is a close relative of the 19th resident in the county to test positive for the disease, according to the department.

Health officials say symptoms of COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure, which include a fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to limit the spread of the disease is to practice social distancing, frequently washing hands and avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands.

