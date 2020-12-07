 Skip to main content
Shelby County adds 13 more COVID-19 cases
Shelby County adds 13 more COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County reported 13 more residents, ranging in age from an 8-month-old boy to a 91-year-old woman, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman has been hospitalized. Of the others, two are recovered, three are asymptomatic, including the baby, and two are presenting mild symptoms.

Shelby County has 1,473 residents who have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic and is one of 30 Illinois counties at the "warning" level for surpassing two or more of the metrics used to track the spread of the virus.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 10.3% Monday, the 15th straight day it has hovered between 10% and 11%.

“So far, we haven't seen our positivity rates start to creep back up, which is a good sign,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “But we also haven't seen it substantially fall — not a good sign. It may be that our mitigations are working to offset the expected surge in cases. But we won't know that for sure for at least two more weeks.”

At the end of Sunday, there were 5,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 30 from the day prior. For the seven-day period ending Dec. 6, there were 5,484 people hospitalized each day on average. That’s a decrease of 461, or about 7.7%, from the week prior, the second week in a row the average decreased.

