Shelby County adds 13 more COVID-19 cases

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County reported 13 more residents, ranging in age from an 8-month-old boy to a 91-year-old woman, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The woman has been hospitalized. Of the others, two are recovered, three are asymptomatic, including the baby, and two are presenting mild symptoms.
Shelby County has 1,473 residents who have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic and is one of 30 Illinois counties at the "warning" level for surpassing two or more of the metrics used to track the spread of the virus.
Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 10.3% Monday, the 15th straight day it has hovered between 10% and 11%.
“So far, we haven't seen our positivity rates start to creep back up, which is a good sign,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “But we also haven't seen it substantially fall — not a good sign. It may be that our mitigations are working to offset the expected surge in cases. But we won't know that for sure for at least two more weeks.”
At the end of Sunday, there were 5,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 30 from the day prior. For the seven-day period ending Dec. 6, there were 5,484 people hospitalized each day on average. That’s a decrease of 461, or about 7.7%, from the week prior, the second week in a row the average decreased.
Valerie Wells' 5 most memorable stories from 2020
In a year when we all lost so much, there are still some things I wanted to remember. These are stories that stand out for me.
Pastor Eric Trickey is remembered for his enduring faith and courage in the face of Stage IV cancer.
Mueller Beer Co. installs a giant beer can outside the business.
Ashten Smith designed a mask to wear while playing the flute.
Karen Walker and Heather Herron surprised students with a McDonald's lunch for keeping up with remote learning.
Mark and Tammy Allen keep beehives on their rural Argenta farm, trying to do their part to support pollinators.
