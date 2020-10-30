Shelby County adds 23 new COVID-19 cases

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department reported Friday that 23 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases bring to 756 the number of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those, 640 have recovered, 16 have died and 100 are recovering.

The release came on the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that new restrictions have been imposed in Region 6, which includes Shelby and surrounding counties, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Those restrictions, which take effect Monday, include ban indoor dining and bar service and limit gathers to 25 people, down from 50, or 25% of capacity. Gaming establishments have to close at 11 p.m. as well.

Shelby County also has reached warning status for exceeding three of the metrics the state uses to measure the spread of the coronavirus. The county is currently reporting 409 cases per 100,000 population, when the target is less than 50. It is reporting a positivity rate of 14.4%, when the target rate is 8% or less. It also is in warning territory for the number of tests being performed.

