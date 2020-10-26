Shelby County announces another death from COVID-19

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced Monday one person, a man in his 80s that tested positive previously, has died from COVID-19.

Twenty-eight more residents have tested positive for the virus. Seven of these cases involved a long-term care facility.

Sixteen patients with mild symptoms range in age from seven months old to 85 years old.

Six patients were asymptomatic. Four have moderate symptoms. And a 42-year-old and a 46-year-old are still under investigation.

State statistics for the week ending Oct. 17 had Shelby County’s seven-day average for positivity at 16.7%, double the state’s threshold target of 8%.

Shelby County's current COVID-19 numbers include 696 positive cases, 16 deaths, 561 released from isolation and 3,972 negative results.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 4,729 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 17 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 378,985 cases, including 9,522 deaths.