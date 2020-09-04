 Skip to main content
Shelby county announces new positive cases
Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department on Friday announced 14 more residents have tested positive for coonavirus.

Nine patients ranging in age from 10 to 82 reported having mild symptoms. Four more patients ranging in age from 19 to 70 are asymptomatic. A 25-year-old female has moderate symptoms.

The county now has 246 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Shelby County’s positivity rate was at 9.7%, elevating the county to a warning level.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include statistics such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

The state has 30 thirty counties at warning levels.


Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

