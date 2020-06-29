Shelby County couple tests positive for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY — A Shelby County couple has tested posted for COVID-19 after taking an out-of-state trip, health officials said Monday.
The 60-year-old male and 55-year-old female are married, the Shelby County Health Department said in a statement. They were tested at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon and ordered to isolate.
The health department says those with COVID-19 usually experience symptoms two to 14 days after initial exposure including a fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Residents are encouraged to isolate, practice social distancing, washing hands for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching their face with unwashed hands.
10 ways Illinois schools could look different this fall
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!