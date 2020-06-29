Shelby County couple tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBY COUNTY — A Shelby County couple has tested posted for COVID-19 after taking an out-of-state trip, health officials said Monday.

The 60-year-old male and 55-year-old female are married, the Shelby County Health Department said in a statement. They were tested at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon and ordered to isolate.

The health department says those with COVID-19 usually experience symptoms two to 14 days after initial exposure including a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Residents are encouraged to isolate, practice social distancing, washing hands for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching their face with unwashed hands.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

