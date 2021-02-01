 Skip to main content
Shelby County COVID average positivity rate continues to decline
COVID-19
SHELBYVILLE — Health officials said four more residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department on Monday reported that the new cases brings the total number to 2,003 since the pandemic began. The county’s seven-day average for positivity is down to 7.4%, a decrease from the previous week of 8.2%, and below the state’s threshold target of 8%.

Shelby County has 23 active cases and a total of 34 deaths.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday afternoon reported 2,312 newly confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state, including 16 additional deaths.

