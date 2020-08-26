Shelby County COVID numbers rise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department announced Wednesday seven county residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

The adults, ranging in age from 28 to 78, all reported having mild symptoms. A 2-year-old-boy was asymptomatic. Shelby County now has 171 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, state statistics reported Shelby County’s positivity rate was at 5.4%. One week later, the county positivity rate had risen to 7.7%.

The health department has warned, if the county's weekly positivity rate exceeds 8%, they will be designated by Illinois Department of Public Health at "Warning Level" for coronavirus disease.

A county enters a "Warning Level" when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. IDPH uses various indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county. Indicators include new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths and the weekly positive tests.