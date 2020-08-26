Shelby County COVID numbers rise

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department announced Wednesday seven county residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
The adults, ranging in age from 28 to 78, all reported having mild symptoms. A 2-year-old-boy was asymptomatic. Shelby County now has 171 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two weeks ago, state statistics reported Shelby County’s positivity rate was at 5.4%. One week later, the county positivity rate had risen to 7.7%.
The health department has warned, if the county's weekly positivity rate exceeds 8%, they will be designated by Illinois Department of Public Health at "Warning Level" for coronavirus disease.
A county enters a "Warning Level" when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. IDPH uses various indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county. Indicators include new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths and the weekly positive tests.
Currently, the state has 20 twenty counties at “Warning Levels,” including Moultrie County.
