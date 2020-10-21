Shelby County man with COVID has died, 28 new positive cases, health officials report Wednesday

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials on Wednesday said a Shelby County resident with COVID-19 has passed away.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, the resident was a male in his 70s. Additionally, the department reported that 28 more county residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the county total to 625 since the pandemic began.
Of the most recent cases, 21 are presenting symptoms classified as mild or moderate with four showing to be asymptomatic, according to department officials.
A 70-year-old that tested positive was hospitalized and the symptoms of a 29-year-old female and 69-year-old male are under investigation.
Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases and 69 additional COVID deaths, including several in Central Illinois.
Some of the fatalities were reported on Tuesday by county health departments. County health departments and IDPH report COVID cases and deaths at different times.
The 4,342 new cases mean that 355,217 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases of the virus since March, IDPH said. The 69 additional deaths bring the number of COVID fatalities statewide since March to 9,345.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Tuesday was 5.7%, compared with 5.5% the day before. As of Tuesday night, 2,338 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 502 of them in intensive care and 194 on ventilators.
12 images of Shelbyville from the photo archives
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!