 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelby County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story

Shelby County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say 11 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday said they bring the county total number of positive cases to 1,647 since the pandemic began. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 116 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.

12 images of Shelbyville from the photo archives

12 images of Shelbyville from the photo archives

1 of 12

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews respond to Decatur fire Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News