Shelby County reports 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials say 14 additional residents in Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department on Monday said the new cases brings the county total to 1,559 positive cases since the pandemic began. They include seven residents ages 22 to 77 showing mild symptoms and a 56-year-old and 80-year-old with moderate symptoms, the department said.

Department officials say a 45-year-old and an 84-year-old reported as asymptomatic; a 55-year-old has been hospitalized; a 58-year-old's case has resolved, and the condition of a 30-year-old is under investigation.

State metrics Monday afternoon showed a total of 856,118 positive cases and 14,394 COVID-related deaths in Illinois, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

