Shelby County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday update

SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials say 19 residents in Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department reported the new cases in a daily update Thursday, which bring the county total number of positive cases to 1,092 since the pandemic began.

Those presenting mild symptoms are an 85-Year-old female, 31-year-old female, 19-year-old male, 38-yearold female, 73-year-old female, 57-year-old male, 74-year-old female, 72-year-old male, 69-yearold female, 77-year-old female, 60-year-old male, 62-year-old female, 65-year-old male, 36-year-old male and a 51-year-old female.

A 23-year-old female and 84-year-old female are reported as asymptomatic and the cases of a 29-year-old male and 61-year-old male are still under investigation, according to the health department.

