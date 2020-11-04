Shelby County reports 2 more deaths, 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

SHEBLYVILLE — Health officials reported Wednesday that two residents of Shelby County with COVID-19 have died.

The Shelby County Health Department says the residents are a male in his 80s and male in his 90s that previously tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, the department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 812 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged residents on Wednesday to stay focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s one-day COVID-19 case positivity rate hit 10.5 percent– its highest rate since May 22 – and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported its second highest one-day total of new confirmed cases with 7,538.

“I know there's a lot of focus on other current events right now, but I do want to remind everyone that Illinois, and the nation, especially the states making news right now for their role in the presidential election, are in the middle of a public health crisis. And we cannot forget to take the necessary precautions to beat this pandemic down,” Pritzker said during his daily press briefing on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 once again pushed past second-wave highs as the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate in all 11 of the state’s mitigation regions exceeded 10 percent.