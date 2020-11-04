Shelby County reports 2 more deaths, 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

SHEBLYVILLE — Health officials reported Wednesday that two residents of Shelby County with COVID-19 have died.
The Shelby County Health Department says the residents are a male in his 80s and male in his 90s that previously tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, the department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 812 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged residents on Wednesday to stay focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s one-day COVID-19 case positivity rate hit 10.5 percent– its highest rate since May 22 – and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported its second highest one-day total of new confirmed cases with 7,538.
“I know there's a lot of focus on other current events right now, but I do want to remind everyone that Illinois, and the nation, especially the states making news right now for their role in the presidential election, are in the middle of a public health crisis. And we cannot forget to take the necessary precautions to beat this pandemic down,” Pritzker said during his daily press briefing on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 once again pushed past second-wave highs as the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate in all 11 of the state’s mitigation regions exceeded 10 percent.
The state also reported another 55 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 9,933 among 437,556 confirmed cases out of 8 million test results reported.
