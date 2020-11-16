Shelby County reports 24 new cases; no new deaths

SHELBYVILLE —
The Shelby County Health Department announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but no new deaths.
The ages range from 4 to 67, with most presenting mild symptoms, two with moderate symptoms, and two who are asymptomatic.
The county's seven-day rolling average is 11.4 percent, with 1,035 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 22 have died, 826 are out of isolation and 4,312 tests were negative.
Shelby County is one of 96 Illinois counties in warning status due to high numbers of positive cases.
Statewide, COVID-19 increased for the 22 nd straight day as of Sunday night, setting a new pandemic high with 5,581 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients. The average daily usage from Monday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 15, was 5,268, an increase of 1,225 or 30 percent from the week prior. COVID-19 in the Midwest: Scenes of the resurgence
Brigitte Lamar, left, a registered nurse at the Community Health Care Center in Normal, Illinois, talks with pharmacy technician Ana Manriquez, as Manriquez fills prescriptions for the clinic's 1,300 patients, Thursday, Nov. 12. A walk-up dispensary window has been critical for meeting the needs of the clinic's patients during the pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kristina Morris, left, receives her identification tag from Reditus Laboratories technician Caroline Chodak as Morris waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Melissa Reidy, R.N., one of 10 clinical coordinators at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois, fitted a new pair of PPE glasses in her office, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. To the right are grocery bags filled with PPE worn by staff as they confront an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
More than 100 vehicles inched forward in line as people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Waits averaged about two hours as many people sought testing with the surge in cases sweeping across Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Melissa Reidy, clinical coordinator at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois, said she's never seen the kind of strain on staff she's seeing now. To the right are bags of personal protective equipment worn by staff.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
More than 100 vehicles waited in line as people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Record numbers of people wanting to be tested is pushing the popular testing site to find new efficiencies as the pandemic sweeps across the Midwest.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
More than 100 vehicles line up as people wait to be tested for the virus at a Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
More than 100 vehicles waited in line as people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Waits averaged about two hours as many people sought testing with the surge in cases sweeping across Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
More than 100 vehicles waited in line as people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Waits averaged about two hours as many people sought testing with the surge in cases sweeping across Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Reditus Laboratories technicians register people at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER,THE PANTAGRAPH
The Illinois Department of Public Health has begun to set up free mobile COVID-19 testing sites, like this one at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale, to supplement existing testing locations.
BYRON HETZLER, THE SOUTHERN
The Illinois Department of Public Health has begun to set up free mobile COVID-19 testing sites, like this one at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale, to supplement existing testing locations.
BYRON HETZLER, THE SOUTHERN
Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare, speaks with employees in the call center at the main location in Decatur, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare, speaks with in employee Sarah Minix at the main location in Decatur, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Winona, Minnesota, residents packed the COVID-19 testing site, within a reasonable distance, as they submitted saliva samples Thursday.
Josh DeLaRosa, Winona Daily News
Residents at the Winona, Minnesota, testing site are spaced at least six feet from each other, meaning only two people were normally at a testing table at any given moment.
Josh DeLaRosa, Winona Daily News
