Shelby County reports 24 new cases; no new deaths
COVID-19
Provided photo

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but no new deaths.

The ages range from 4 to 67, with most presenting mild symptoms, two with moderate symptoms, and two who are asymptomatic.

The county's seven-day rolling average is 11.4 percent, with 1,035 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 22 have died, 826 are out of isolation and 4,312 tests were negative.

Shelby County is one of 96 Illinois counties in warning status due to high numbers of positive cases.

Statewide, COVID-19 increased for the 22nd straight day as of Sunday night, setting a new pandemic high with 5,581 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients. The average daily usage from Monday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 15, was 5,268, an increase of 1,225 or 30 percent from the week prior.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

