Shelby County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department reported on Monday that 24 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Their ages range from 15 to 90. Of the 24, 13 are presenting mild symptoms, two are asymptomatic, one has been hospitalized, one has recovered and seven are under investigation. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 17.8 percent, more than double the state's threshold target of 8 percent, with a total of 1,180 positive cases in the county so far.
All 11 regions of the state are in Tier 3 mitigation.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases, as well as 47 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
Public health officials nationwide have been urging people to scrap traditional Thanksgiving plans to curb the spread of the disease.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said it isn't too late.
“Thanksgiving hasn't happened yet. People can still change their plans and change the outcome,” she said during a news conference. “'We don't have to have superspreader events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and then bring it back. Please reconsider your plans and see if we can be part of the solution to decrease infections instead of part of a plan to increase them.”
There are currently 6,171 people hospitalized with coronavirus with 1,206 people in intensive care units and 635 people on ventilators. Overall, Illinois has reported 664,620 cases of COVID-19 and 11,552 deaths.
Here are the 10 categories of statewide COVID restrictions that started Friday
Bars and restaurants
Health and fitness centers
Hotels
Indoor recreation, theaters, cultural institutions
Manufacturing
Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, potlucks, etc.)
Organized group recreational activities (sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, etc.)
Personal care service
Retail (including service counters)
Office
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!