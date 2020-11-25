Shelby County reports 24th COVID-19 death

SHELBYVILLE – Shelby County health officials said Wednesday a woman in her 90s is the latest resident to pass away from coronavirus.

The death brings the county’s total number of deaths related to the disease since the start of the pandemic to 24.

The health department also reported 38 more residents, between the ages of 3 and 85, have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, 1,250 residents that have tested positive. Of those, 227 remain active, 999 have been released from isolation.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,378 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease, and an additional 155 deaths since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total death count to 11,832.

As of late Tuesday night there were 6,133 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 1,208 were in intensive care units, and 679 were on ventilators, which are both second-wave highs.

Instead of shopping at stores on the day after Thanksgiving for Black Friday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said residents should shop online.