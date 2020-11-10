Shelby County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials reported 28 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department said the new cases bring the county total number of positive cases to 913 as of Tuesday.

Illinois on Wednesday set another single-day record for coronavirus infections Tuesday, pushing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began past 500,000.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented statistics to show that hospitalizations are nearing their spring peak, when the initial wave of infections had officials scrambling for hospital beds and professionals to tend them.

State public health officials reported 12,623 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, nearly 15% higher than the previous record set Saturday, when cases also topped 12,000.

New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know

