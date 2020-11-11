Shelby County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials say 29 Shelby County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department reported the newly-confirmed cases in a Wednesday update, bringing the county total number of positive cases to 942 since the pandemic began.
Department officials say those showing mild symptoms are a 20-year-old male, 27-year-old female, 23-year-old female, 57-year-old female, 70-year-old female, 40-year-old male, 46-year-old female, 49-year-old male, 61-year-old male, 93-year-old female, 28-year-old female, 49-year-old male, 59-year-old female, 24-year-old female, 52-year-old male, 37-year-old female, 75-year-old male, 68-year-old male and a 73-year-old male.
A 65-year-old female is showing moderate symptoms and a 9-year-old female, 14-year-old female and 11-year-old female were reported as asymptomatic.
A 70-year-old female is currently hospitalized and the current status of a 73-year-old female and a 30-year-old male are under investigation, health officials say.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a record 12,657 newly-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 145 additional deaths.
