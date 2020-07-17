Shelby County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

SHELBYVILLE — Three Shelby County residents in their 20s are the latest to be identified as having coronavirus.
The Shelby County Health Department announced Friday that a 22-year-old female, 23-year-old male and a 25-year-old male are under isolation with mild to moderate symptoms.
To date, there have been 28 residents that have tested positive in the county, officials said.
12 images of Shelbyville from the photo archives
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.