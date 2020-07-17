You are the owner of this article.
Shelby County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
SHELBYVILLE — Three Shelby County residents in their 20s are the latest to be identified as having coronavirus.

The Shelby County Health Department announced Friday that a 22-year-old female, 23-year-old male and a 25-year-old male are under isolation with mild to moderate symptoms.

To date, there have been 28 residents that have tested positive in the county, officials said.

