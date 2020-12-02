Shelby County reports 31 new positive COVID tests

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County health officials reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The health department said the new cases bring the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,377 since the pandemic began.
Those showing mild symptoms range in age from 10 to 87 years old. A 76-year-old female, 4-year-old female and 1-year-old male are asymptomatic. A 45-year-old female, 21-year-old female, 55-year-old female and 23-year-old female are under investigation.
State statistics report for the week ending Nov. 21, Shelby County’s seven-day average for positivity at 16.2%, more than doubling the state’s threshold target of 8%.
As of Wednesday, Shelby County has 252 active cases with 25 deaths, 1,100 are out of Isolation and 4,436 negative tests.
How the Decatur area headed back to school amid COVID
Watch Now: New Millikin School of Theatre and Dance building begins classes
Watch now: Sweet corn sale held by Decatur FFA students
Watch Now: Maroa-Forsyth High School tennis maintains effort despite uncertain future
Watch now: Millikin University students get prepare for the new school year
Watch now: Lutheran School Association start classes in Decatur
Watch now: Aramark's Scot Gregory talks about the meals for Decatur Public School students
Watch now: St. Patrick Catholic School holds their first day of school
Watch Now: School spirit remains strong despite restrictions
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!