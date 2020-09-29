Shelby County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

The Shelby County Health Department reported the new brings the countywide total of positive cases to 398, as of Tuesday.
Residents who tested positive are an 84-year-old female that is asymptomatic and a 57-year-old male, 71-year-old male, 55-year-old male and 54-year-old male showing mild symptoms.
Illinois public health officials reported 1,362 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 23 additional deaths. Overall, Illinois has reported 291,001 cases and 8,637 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Online marketing keeps area produce farmers growing
Decatur police officers and Macon County Sheriff's deputies will collect monetary donations for the WSOY Community Food Drive in the circle drive at Eisenhower High School 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
“We try to celebrate all the countries throughout the year,” said senior Jake Blackburn. “Right now, we're in Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrating their culture and their contributions in the United States.”