Shelby County reports another COVID death

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department announced Monday another person has died after previously testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department also announced 14 residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 885 positive cases since the pandemic began. There have been 21 deaths.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced three more regions of Illinois will be ordered to limit gatherings to 10 people this week as the percentages of positive coronavirus tests in those areas continue to rise.
Positivity rates on coronavirus tests in the suburban and southern Illinois regions have continued to increase even after Pritzker ordered the shutdown of indoor dining and bar service and capped gatherings at 25 people in those areas roughly two weeks ago. Many establishments have flouted the governor’s orders, and local officials in some areas have refused to enforce them.
In DuPage and Kane counties, the seven-day average for the test positivity rate was 13.7% as of Friday, up from 9.5% when the tighter restrictions took effect Oct. 23. In Will and Kankakee counties, the positivity rate was 16.4%, up from 9.3% on Oct. 23. Southern Illinois was faring slightly better, with a positivity rate of 11.5% as of Friday, up from 8.7% when tighter restrictions went into effect Oct. 22.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 14 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 498,560 cases, including 10,210 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,760 specimens for a total 8,469,064. As of last night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 857 patients were in the ICU and 376 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
