Shelby County reports nine additional COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced on Wednesday that nine additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

A health department press release reported that these cases included a a 69-year-old man who was hospitalized but has since been discharged, plus a 64-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman with mild symptoms in the same household.

The other cases consisted of a a 48-year-old man with moderate symptoms; a 56-year-old man, 39-year-old woman, 37-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man, all with mild symptoms; and a 29-year-old man who is asymptomatic.

Shelby County case total as of Wednesday is now 121 positive case, 28 active cases, two deaths, and 91 out of isolation; as well as 2,522 negatives, which are initial tests and retests that are tracked separately.

The health department reported that Shelby County has a warning level from the state for weekly positive cases per 100,000 population exceeding 50 per 100,000 to 87 per 100,000.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0