Shelby County resident with COVID dies, health department says

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department announced Friday one person, a man in his 80s, died after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

The health department also announced 26 residents tested positive for the virus. Ages range from 5 to 79 years old with mild symptoms. A 37-year-old male and a 22-year-old female have moderate symptoms. A 91-year-old male has been hospitalized. A 29-year-old female and a 7-year-old female are still under investigation.

State metrics reported for the week ending Oct. 31, Shelby County’s seven-day average for positivity at 12.6%, exceeding the state’s threshold target of 8%.

The county now has 851 residents that have tested positive for Covid-19 with 115 active cases, 21 deaths, 715 out of isolation and 4,222 negatives results.

