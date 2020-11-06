 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelby County resident with COVID dies, health department says
0 comments

Shelby County resident with COVID dies, health department says

{{featured_button_text}}
covid meta

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department announced Friday one person, a man in his 80s, died after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

The health department also announced 26 residents tested positive for the virus. Ages range from 5 to 79 years old with mild symptoms. A 37-year-old male and a 22-year-old female have moderate symptoms. A 91-year-old male has been hospitalized. A 29-year-old female and a 7-year-old female are still under investigation.

Pana Head Start staff tests positive for COVID

State metrics reported for the week ending Oct. 31, Shelby County’s seven-day average for positivity at 12.6%, exceeding the state’s threshold target of 8%.

The county now has 851 residents that have tested positive for Covid-19 with 115 active cases, 21 deaths, 715 out of isolation and 4,222 negatives results.

How we're doing: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eureka College students get fired up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News