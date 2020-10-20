Shelby County woman with COVID dies

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday said a woman in her 60s has died of COVID.
Eleven residents also were found to have coronavirus disease, the department said.
They are:
- A 68-year-old female, 61-year-old female, 63-year-old female, 52-year-old female and a 63-year-old female have mild symptoms
- A 48-year-old male and a 61 -year-old male are asymptomatic. A 77-year-old male has been hospitalized
- A 35-year-old female and an 84-year-old male are still under investigation
- A 16-yearold female has resolved symptoms.
The county now has 597 residents that have tested.
Shelby County updates as of Tuesday
-597 Positive Cases
-73 Active Cases
-12 Deaths
-512 Out of Isolation
-3767 Negatives, retests are tracked separately
Overall, Illinois has reported 347,161 cases, including 9,236 deaths. The state's seven-day positive test rate is 5.4%, according to state officials.
