Shelbyville defendant gets 14 year sentence for armed violence and burglary

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of armed violence and residential burglary charges.

Ryan C. Rice, 26, appeared Wednesday in Shelby Circuit Court where he had pleaded guilty.

Shelby State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Rice was arrested on the armed violence charge on Feb. 16, 2021 after police patrols found him in possession of brass knuckles and a knife.

While out on bond for that offense, Kroncke said he was caught breaking into a Shelbyville home on Nov. 25 where he got into a prolonged fight with a witness who ended up chasing him.

“Rice entered the back door of a second residence where he was confronted by the homeowner,” said Kroncke. “Rice again fled on foot and was pursued by the same individual that he had wrestled with. Rice entered a third residence where the homeowner, who was present, exited until police arrived.”

Rice was found hiding in a basement closet under a bag and arrested, Kroncke added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.