Shelbyville drug dealer gets 20 year prison sentence

SHELBYVILLE — Jeremy Taylor, a Shelbyville man who told police he made his living selling illegal drugs, has been sent to prison for 20 years.

He was sentenced Monday after a jury previously convicted him of possession of methamphetamine and armed violence.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke had argued for the 45-year-old defendant to receive a lengthy prison sentence based on his long criminal history and his lifestyle.

“...Taylor admitted to ‘hustling’ ever since resigning from a dishwashing job in 2019,” said Kroncke in a statement. “Taylor defined ‘hustling’ as ‘selling drugs’, stealing or occasionally working odd jobs.”

He was arrested in March after a Shelbyville resident alerted police that he was driving to her house and she did not want him there. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were waiting to intercept him and found Taylor in possession of meth and a knife with a four-inch blade.

At the time of his arrest, Kroncke said Taylor had 10 previous misdemeanor and three felony convictions and nine pending cases in Effingham, Christian and Shelby counties. He has previously served prison terms of six years and 30 months for convictions of cooking meth and possession of the drug after being unsuccessfully discharged from drug court.