Shelbyville man accused of making threats to police officer via Facebook

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man is facing a charge of threatening a public official after he issued threats to a named former Shelby County sheriff’s deputy online via Facebook.

Joshua C. Grant, 28, also faces charges of harassment through electronic communication and one charge of disorderly conduct in a three count information filed Tuesday by Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.

Grant

Kroncke told the Herald & Review that the charges follow an investigation by the sheriff’s department after Grant’s parents “alerted law enforcement that he was making threats on Facebook.”

Why Grant allegedly singled out this particular officer for threats is not clear. Grant remained in the custody of the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be freed.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

