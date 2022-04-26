Shelbyville man accused of strangling, punching, dragging female victim

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man has been charged with strangling a woman, punching her in the face and dragging her by her hair.

Harrison Cole, 30, appeared Monday in Shelby Circuit Court via video link from the Shelby County Jail and was charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

He was not listed as entering a plea and is due back in court May 11 for a preliminary hearing. Bail was set at $250,000.

