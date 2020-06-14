Shelbyville man airlifted after ATV crash; booked on DUI charge

SIGEL — A 30-year-old Shelbyville man was airlifted to hospital with what State Police described as serious injuries Saturday night after his all-terrain vehicle crashed on a rural highway 2¾ miles southwest of Sigel.
The man was also booked on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper use of an ATV on a roadway, according to a news release from the police.
The release said the man had been westbound on Shelby County Road 00N just east of County Road 3200E at 9:13 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle which then overturned, ejecting him.
The hospital he was taken to was not listed in the police report. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
