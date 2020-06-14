Shelbyville man airlifted after ATV crash; booked on DUI charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIGEL — A 30-year-old Shelbyville man was airlifted to hospital with what State Police described as serious injuries Saturday night after his all-terrain vehicle crashed on a rural highway 2¾ miles southwest of Sigel.

The man was also booked on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper use of an ATV on a roadway, according to a news release from the police.

The release said the man had been westbound on Shelby County Road 00N just east of County Road 3200E at 9:13 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle which then overturned, ejecting him.

The hospital he was taken to was not listed in the police report. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.