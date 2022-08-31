Shelbyville man charged with 37 weapon and drug offenses

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man is jailed with bail set at $5 million after prosecutors said he was charged Wednesday on 37 counts of weapons and narcotics offenses.

Dagan Traylor, 32, is accused of running a major methamphetamine dealing operation, along with other drugs.

A law enforcement raid on Aug. 29 led to the seizure of 1 ¾ pounds of meth and eight grams of cocaine. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said police also seized a rifle, two handguns and three shotguns with sawn-off barrels, along with 100 rounds of ammunition.

Kroncke said all the guns had defaced serial numbers.

Traylor is due back in Shelby County Circuit Court on Sept. 7 for a bond hearing.

The investigation into Traylor involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the East Central Illinois Task Force, the Shelbyville Police Department, the Coles County Crisis Response Team and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.