Shelbyville man charged with child rape

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man has been charged with raping a girl aged under 17 and offering the child money for sex, according to the office of the Shelby County state’s attorney.

Henry Vincente Reynoso Pu, 24, was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts alleging the solicitation of a sex act.

A news release from the state’s attorney said the crimes occurred between November of 2022 through January of this year. Pu is charged with committing repeated acts of rape and offering the child money for more sexual acts.

Pu’s bail was set at $250,000 and he is due to appear Friday in Shelby County Circuit Court. He remained in custody Monday in the Shelby County Jail.

The charges against him follow an investigation carried out by the Shelbyville Police Department.

