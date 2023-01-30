Shelbyville man charged with child rape

The Justice Department announced it has arrested 1500 violent crime fugitives, sex offenders, and gang members in 10 major cities across the United States as part of a month-long federal operation. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, reported Wednesday that The U.S. Marshals Service focus…
SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man has been charged with raping a girl aged under 17 and offering the child money for sex, according to the office of the Shelby County state’s attorney.
Henry Vincente Reynoso Pu, 24, was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts alleging the solicitation of a sex act.
A news release from the state’s attorney said the crimes occurred between November of 2022 through January of this year. Pu is charged with committing repeated acts of rape and offering the child money for more sexual acts.