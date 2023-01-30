 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Shelbyville man charged with child rape

  • 0

The Justice Department announced it has arrested 1500 violent crime fugitives, sex offenders, and gang members in 10 major cities across the United States as part of a month-long federal operation. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, reported Wednesday that The U.S. Marshals Service focus…

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man has been charged with raping a girl aged under 17 and offering the child money for sex, according to the office of the Shelby County state’s attorney.

Henry Vincente Reynoso Pu, 24, was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts alleging the solicitation of a sex act.

Pu

Pu

A news release from the state’s attorney said the crimes occurred between November of 2022 through January of this year. Pu is charged with committing repeated acts of rape and offering the child money for more sexual acts.

People are also reading…

Pu’s bail was set at $250,000 and he is due to appear Friday in Shelby County Circuit Court. He remained in custody Monday in the Shelby County Jail.

The charges against him follow an investigation carried out by the Shelbyville Police Department.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump calls DeSantis ‘disloyal’ for considering a 2024 presidential bid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News