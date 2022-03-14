Shelbyville man gets 14 year sentence for burglary, weapons offenses

SHELBYVILLE — A man caught burglarizing a Shelbyville home, and later found in possession of brass knuckles fitted with two six-inch knife blades, has been sent to prison for 14 years.

Michael P. Jackson was sentenced Friday in Shelby County Circuit Court for the offenses of armed violence, a Class X felony, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said the burglary charge dates to Dec. 14, 2020 when a resident of Meadow View Court returned home to find the crime in progress.

Kroncke said Jackson, 49, had been found parked outside with a music speaker from the home on the floorboards by his feet. A DVD and computer monitor had been unplugged and stacked by the home’s front door and Jackson was also in possession of $85 taken from the home.

On Nov. 28, 2021 Jackson was pulled over by Shelbyville police who knew his driver’s license was revoked, Kroncke said. A search of his vehicle revealed the twin blade-equipped knuckles. Two other knives with 10 and 12-inch blades were found on the back seat, within arm’s reach of Jackson.

Kroncke noted that Jackson has a previous burglary conviction and had been sent to prison for four years in 2010 in a forgery case out of Effingham County.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.