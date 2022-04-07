Shelbyville man sentenced to 30 years on armed violence charge

SHELBYVILLE — An armed man who led police on a wild chase through Shelby County has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

James C. Anderson, 39, was sentenced in Shelby County Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of armed violence and a further charge of being an armed habitual criminal.

He was sentenced to 30 years, the maximum penalty, on the armed violence Class X felony charge. He was given another 12 year sentence for being an armed habitual criminal, but the court ordered that sentence will be served concurrent with the 30 year sentence.

Sentencing rules require the prison term to be served at 85% with no day-for-day credit available.

A statement from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Anderson had fled from Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 29, 2020, zipping along rural county roads and Illinois 16, hitting speeds of 80 mph.

Kroncke said he drove off the road at one point on two wheels before finally losing control and crashing into a fence and building. Anderson was eventually chased down on foot by deputies and police canine officer Hektor who “engaged” Anderson and took him to the ground.

“A subsequent search of Anderson’s vehicle led to the discovery of two loaded pistols: one a stolen 9mm and the other a .40 caliber pistol with 14 rounds in the magazine,” said Kroncke. “Deputies also seized 182.6 grams (6 ½ ounces) of methamphetamine from the vehicle.”

The state’s attorney noted that Anderson is no stranger to long prison terms. In 2015 he was given an eight-year sentence after being convicted of the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. And in 2009 he was sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted of burglary.

Kroncke praised the work of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and said their dogged pursuit of Anderson had “removed a dangerous criminal from our community.”

