 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate
alert top story

Shelbyville woman dies after being hit by semitruck trailer

  • 0

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville woman died Friday after being struck by a semitruck trailer.

According to an Illinois State Police report, Shannon D. Watkins, 58, was in a wheelchair and entered the roadway at the same time a semitruck was making a right-hand turn at the intersection of Illinois 128 and Main Street. The incident occurred at approximately 1:52 p.m.

Second man, of Decatur, dies in Interstate 72 crash

The report said the trailer struck Watkins, who was taken to an area hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

The truck was driven by Michael L. Snow, 53, of Charleston.

No additional information was available.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Drones are being used for accident reconstruction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News