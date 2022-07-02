Shelbyville woman dies after being hit by semitruck trailer

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville woman died Friday after being struck by a semitruck trailer.

According to an Illinois State Police report, Shannon D. Watkins, 58, was in a wheelchair and entered the roadway at the same time a semitruck was making a right-hand turn at the intersection of Illinois 128 and Main Street. The incident occurred at approximately 1:52 p.m.

The report said the trailer struck Watkins, who was taken to an area hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

The truck was driven by Michael L. Snow, 53, of Charleston.

No additional information was available.

