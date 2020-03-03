You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff's office: 3 arrested after burglary near Harristown
0 comments

Sheriff's office: 3 arrested after burglary near Harristown

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested Monday after a lawn mower, two four-wheelers, a motorcycle and other items were stolen from a residence near Harristown. 

A sworn affidavit said a sheriff’s deputy responded to the residence at the 200 block of North Camp Street around 3 a.m. Monday. The homeowner told police multiple items were taken, including a lawn mower, two four-wheelers, tools and other items valued at over $30,000, the affidavit said. 

Deputies found the lawn mower and one of the four-wheelers in a neighbor’s yard at the 7000 block of West William Street. The owner of the home, a 53-year-old man, allowed deputies inside the home, where they found another man, 32, and a 27-year-old woman. 

The 53-year-old man allowed deputies to search the rest of the home, where they found several stolen items, the affidavit said. He said the other two people who were present had gone to the Camp Street property and taken multiple items. Stolen items were also found in the older man’s car, the affidavit said. 

The woman also told deputies that she, the 32-year-old man and others went to the house and stole numerous items, including tools, the affidavit said. 

All three people were arrested on preliminary charges of residential burglary and were being held at Macon County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old man has bail set at $10,000. The 32-year-old man's bail is $50,000. The woman's bail is $20,000. 

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News