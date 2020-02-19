Sheriff's office: California men arrested in Macon County on cannabis trafficking charges

DECATUR— Two California men were arrested Tuesday night on preliminary charges of cannabis trafficking after police found them with more than 160 pounds of cannabis, the Macon County Sheriff's office said.
Sgt. Scott Flannery said a sheriff's deputy witnessed a van with Ohio license plates commit several traffic violations along Interstate 72. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on exit 133A near the Decatgur Conference Center & Hotel, Flannery said.
The 62-year-old driver seemed reluctant to provide any personal information and gave "conflicting statements" about the owner of the vehicle and his intended destination, Flannery said.
The deputy had his K-9 sniff around around the vehicle and the dog was alerted to the odor of illegal drugs, prompting a search; the driver said there was "100 pounds" of marijuana inside the vehicle, as well as another person the deputy was unaware of at the time, found hiding under a blanket in the back of the van, according to the sheriff's office.
While searching the vehicle, approximately 162 pounds of marijuana product including packaging was found in the back at an estimated value of about $1.5 million, the sheriff's office said.
Flannery said a 41-year-old man was found in the back of the van underneath a blanket. He said he was a hitchhiker and didn't know about the marijuana, but documents found in the vehicle showed he was actively participating in the trafficking.
The men are currently booked in Macon County Jail. Bond had not been set as of Wednesday morning.
