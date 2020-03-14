Sheriff's office: 1 killed in crash on I-72 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 on Saturday morning, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In a statement, Sgt. Jason Brown said deputies were sent around 9 a.m. to the scene near milepost 146, which is between the exits for Oreana and Argenta. Their investigation found that the driver of a westbound vehicle slide and struck the concrete wall of an overpass.

The driver, who was not an Illinois resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner, Brown said. The driver was the vehicle's only occupant.

Westbound traffic on Interstate 72 was shut down for about half an hour while the vehicle was removed from the scene, Brown said. Deputies said several vehicles slide off the interstate because of slick conditions, but there were no other reported crashes in the area, he said.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 2

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.