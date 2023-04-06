OREANA — Macon County authorities are seeking the public’s help with the investigation of a Thursday shooting in Oreana that left a man injured.

A sheriff’s department news release stated deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 11:33 a.m. at an address on East South Street.

Upon their arrival, deputies located a 49-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his side. The male was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a red pickup truck that was possibly involved in the incident.

“The Macon County Sheriff’s Office considers anyone associated with this vehicle to be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach the vehicle or persons in or around the vehicle if it is seen,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or persons associated with the vehicle are asked to contact the Macon County dispatch center at 217-424-1078 or call Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

