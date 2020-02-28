You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Shooting at North Illinois and East Prairie streets under investigation
0 comments
alert top story

Shooting at North Illinois and East Prairie streets under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are investigating a shooting at North Illinois and East Prairie streets.

Police said the 21-year-old man was shot Thursday evening. Sgt. Steve Carroll said police responded to Decatur Memorial Hospital at about 8:30 p.m. 

The victim had been transported by a private vehicle and found to have non-life threatening injuries, he said. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News