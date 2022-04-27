Shooting leaves Decatur resident with life-threatening injuries

DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur resident suffered life-threatening wounds from gunfire Tuesday night, Decatur police said.

Officers were responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of East Center Street at about 8:30 p.m., a news release from the Decatur Police Department stated. As police were responding, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.

Detectives responded to the scene to interview witnesses and process the scene. An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2736 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

