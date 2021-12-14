Shoplifter who tried to steal big TV is traced and arrested, Decatur police sa

DECATUR — A shoplifter who tried to walk out of a Decatur store carrying a 75-inch television, and then fled after he was spotted, has now been traced and arrested, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 31-year-old man had tried to steal the television, valued at more than $760, from the Walmart store at 4224 N. Prospect Drive.

A sworn affidavit from Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said store security officers caught him in the act and asked him for a receipt. When he produced one that didn’t match the television, he abandoned it and fled in a car driven by a woman.

Appenzeller said the offense happened on July 24 and police traced and arrested him Nov. 26 at the Macon County Jail, where he was already being held on other charges. The detective said police identified the car driver as the man’s 36-year-old girlfriend and she helped identify him from store security video images, an identification that had also been confirmed by checking previous Macon County Jail booking photographs.

The man, who has three prior convictions for burglary, was booked on a preliminary charge of retail theft. He also faces unrelated pending charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and home invasion, all connected to incidents in Mount Zion.

His bail is set at $275,000, meaning he must post a bond of $27,500 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

