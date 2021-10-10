Shot, wounded man does not know why he was targeted, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man, shot through the thigh early Saturday, said he had no idea why anyone would wish to harm him, according to police.

Patrol officers were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, where they found the 19-year-old victim suffering from a bullet wound that went clean through his right thigh.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the man told officers he had been sitting in a parked vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 2800 block of Cardinal Drive when he saw a gray car drive by slowly.

“He thought it looked suspicious, so he left the driveway in the same direction the gray vehicle went,” Copeland added. “Once he reached the next intersection, which I assume is going to be 27th Street, the same gray car was seen, several shots were fired and he was struck.”

Copeland said the victim drove to another location, picked up a friend he refused to identify beyond a first name, and the friend drove him to the hospital.

Asked why anyone would want to target him, Copeland said the man said he had no idea. “He claims no affiliation with any of the gangs, says he does not have any problems with anybody and keeps to himself,” the detective said.

