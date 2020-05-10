Shots fired in 2 Decatur incidents early Sunday

DECATUR — Police are investigating two incidents of shots being fired on Decatur streets early Sunday, one of them involving the discharge of more than 10 rounds.
Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said there is no obvious connection between the two reports, and in both cases there were no signs of injuries or property damage.
The first was around 2:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street when Earles said a resident was awakened by the sound of arguing coming from outside.
“They looked out and saw several subjects out in the roadway and then observed one subject shooting multiple times before getting back into a dark-colored sport utility vehicle,” added Earles. “We located 11 9mm shell casings at the scene.”
With no sign of injuries or damage to homes or vehicles, Earles said it appears the suspect may have been firing into the air.
He was on probation after receiving a four year prison sentence in March of 2016 when he pleaded guilty to a charge of the aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The next incident happened around 5:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Buena Vista Avenue. “A woman said she was outside on her front porch feeding her stray cats when she saw a younger male in a small silver sports car driving slowly down the street,” said Earles.
“She said she observed the suspect fire one shot out of the driver’s window before driving off at a high rate of speed. She was unsure if the suspect was aiming at a residence or not.”
Earles said no shell casings were recovered and no other witnesses to the incident have come forward.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
