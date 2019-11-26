Showers to move into Macon County Tuesday night, wind gusts up to 43 mph after midnight

7 Day Forecast
MACON COUNTY — Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night across portions of Central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Showers will move into the area this afternoon, followed by more showers & a chance for storms tonight. Some storms could be severe tonight. Then high winds expected tonight thru Wed. Probability of rain continues rest of the week & into the weekend. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/IKmTGAKDNn— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) November 26, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
The weather service said storms will move into Macon County and the surrounding area Tuesday night as a weather system tracks across eastern Iowa.
Gusts of wind as high as 23 mph are possible Tuesday afternoon, and gusts could reach up to 43 mph after midnight, the weather service said.
The weather service said a high wind watch is in effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites