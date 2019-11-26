Showers to move into Macon County Tuesday night, wind gusts up to 43 mph after midnight

MACON COUNTY — Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night across portions of Central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service said storms will move into Macon County and the surrounding area Tuesday night as a weather system tracks across eastern Iowa.

Gusts of wind as high as 23 mph are possible Tuesday afternoon, and gusts could reach up to 43 mph after midnight, the weather service said.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

