You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Showers to move into Macon County Tuesday night, wind gusts up to 43 mph after midnight
0 comments

Showers to move into Macon County Tuesday night, wind gusts up to 43 mph after midnight

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night across portions of Central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service said storms will move into Macon County and the surrounding area Tuesday night as a weather system tracks across eastern Iowa.

Gusts of wind as high as 23 mph are possible Tuesday afternoon, and gusts could reach up to 43 mph after midnight, the weather service said.

The weather service said a high wind watch is in effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News