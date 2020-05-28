'Sick to my stomach': Macon County law enforcement react to Minneapolis man's death

Getz said he had been watching events unfold in Minnesota and was troubled by the video footage of the arrest and death that sparked it all.

“Police officers have a tough job and they are highly trained and take their training seriously,” he said.

“But you also have to have compassion and common sense. And, without knowing all the facts, I still can say that having your knee on somebody’s neck for that long period of time is unnecessary. It’s not something we train our officers to do.”

Getz said he was pleased with the high training standards and judgement shown by his own officers. But he said public perceptions are shaped by sad and dramatic events, and no one who wears a police uniform escapes the fallout from tragedies like the death of George Floyd.

“Yeah, something like that makes it tough for everybody in law enforcement,” he added. “We all have to answer for it.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week called for transparency and accountability with the investigation of Floyd's death.

"Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But it is, in some ways it is," Pritzker said Wednesday during a press conference in East St. Louis. "And it's dangerous to pretend otherwise."