'Sick to my stomach': Macon County law enforcement react to Minneapolis man's death

DECATUR — The recorded death of George Floyd, the arrested man who was seen gasping for breath during an arrest in which a Minneapolis policeman kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes, is tough for law enforcement in Decatur and Macon County to watch.
“Now I don’t know the full story about what happened in Minnesota,” said Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown. “But watching the video of that arrest makes me sick to my stomach that any individual should be treated in such a way.”
In the footage, Floyd, who was black, pleads that he cannot breathe and slowly stops talking and moving. Protests were held this week in Minneapolis and several other cities, including Chicago. The white officer who kneeled on Floyd was fired Tuesday along with three other officers; the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into Floyd's death.
The sheriff said he was under no illusions about just how tough it is to police major cities like Minneapolis and the problems confronting officers every day on the streets. But he also said officers need to have empathy and a shared sense of community for the neighborhoods they serve, and an understanding of the people they meet there.
“We have to be transparent in all we do and actually listen to the community that we serve,” he added. “That helps us in making us a lot more in tune with the individuals we encounter.”
Brown said one big step in cementing community relations and clear communications between law enforcement and the public locally is the organization called ALERT: Area Leaders Educators Response Team.
With members that include pastors, teachers and leading community members, ALERT meets with police in times of pending crises, such as officer-involved shootings. Its job is to engage with law enforcement leadership in Decatur and Macon County, get briefed on the facts of a particular incident, and then send out representatives into various neighborhoods to quash rumors, calm nerves and tell the truth.
Jeanelle Norman, the NAACP Decatur Branch president who helped to create ALERT, said that truth can change as more facts and information emerge. But she says knowledge is power, and the best counter to fear and speculation is honesty.
“It’s not our role to try to defend what the police may do,” Norman said. “But it is our role to inform and make sure the real truth about anything that happened is known throughout the community.”
The ALERT team, formed towards the end of 2015, went into action in July 2016 when a Decatur police officer shot and wounded a man who had a knife strapped to his wrist and was holding a BB gun that was a replica semi-automatic handgun. And ALERT was activated again in 2017 when another Decatur officer shot and wounded a man fleeing from a drug-related traffic stop that pointed a handgun at him.
Both shootings were later ruled as justified following investigations by the State Police.
Norman said keeping everyone informed, even if everyone doesn’t like what the truth may show, helps defuse the kind of spontaneous boiling anger that has already led to looting and riots in Minneapolis.
“We want to make sure that no such incident (such as an officer-involved shooting) will cause our community to suddenly become an unsafe place for everyone, as you see in Minneapolis,” Norman added. “We really want to avoid that.”
Norman praised the work of Decatur police Chief Jim Getz, and noted his willingness to meet with ALERT regularly outside of troubled times just to keep them informed and maintain dialogue.
Getz said he had been watching events unfold in Minnesota and was troubled by the video footage of the arrest and death that sparked it all.
“Police officers have a tough job and they are highly trained and take their training seriously,” he said.
“But you also have to have compassion and common sense. And, without knowing all the facts, I still can say that having your knee on somebody’s neck for that long period of time is unnecessary. It’s not something we train our officers to do.”
Getz said he was pleased with the high training standards and judgement shown by his own officers. But he said public perceptions are shaped by sad and dramatic events, and no one who wears a police uniform escapes the fallout from tragedies like the death of George Floyd.
“Yeah, something like that makes it tough for everybody in law enforcement,” he added. “We all have to answer for it.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week called for transparency and accountability with the investigation of Floyd's death.
"Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But it is, in some ways it is," Pritzker said Wednesday during a press conference in East St. Louis. "And it's dangerous to pretend otherwise."
Pritzker said the images from Minneapolis should be a "call to action" for Illinoisans and Americans.
"We as a people have not yet found the humanity to stop these vile, horrid acts from happening, to truly contend with the racism that permeates our society," he said. "And then to root it out."
The Associated Press contributed.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that stretched for miles. The mayor asked the governor to activate the National Guard.
The protests that began late Wednesday and stretched into Thursday morning were the most destructive yet since the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, George pleads that he cannot breathe and slowly stops talking and moving.
Mayor Jacob Frey sought calm. “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” he said on Twitter.
Protests also spread to other U.S. cities. In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. Memphis police blocked a main thoroughfare after a racially mixed group of protesters gathered outside a police precinct. The situation intensified later in the night, with police donning riot gear and protesters standing shoulder-to-shoulder in front of officers stationed behind a barricade.
Minneapolis police said the violence contrasted sharply with a mostly peaceful demonstration Tuesday afternoon at the street corner where Floyd died.
“They were chanting for things to remain peaceful,” police spokesman John Elder said. “Tonight didn’t have the same feel. And that’s sad.”
Pockets of looting continued Thursday. A liquor store employee displayed a gun as he stood among the debris of broken bottles and beer cans inside the business.
Amid the violence, a man was found fatally shot Wednesday night near a pawn shop, possibly by the owner, authorities said.
Fire crews responded to about 30 intentionally set blazes during the protests, including at least 16 structure fires, and multiple fire trucks were damaged by rocks and other projectiles, the fire department said. No one was hurt by the blazes.
Firefighters were still spraying water onto hot buildings Thursday morning, and some buildings still smoldered, sending a bitter smell into the smoke-filled air.
Windows were smashed out of several businesses in a strip mall, including a department store, a charter school and other businesses, and the destruction was visible for blocks. A Wendy’s restaurant was damaged beyond recognition.
Inside some of the stores, shelves were toppled and debris strewn about. Video taken inside a damaged Target that had been looted showed empty clothing racks. Obscenities were spray-painted on the outside of the store. Streets and parking lots were also covered in debris, and many businesses had been spray-painted.
There was no sign of a police presence, except around the precinct building, where officers were in riot gear. One man standing outside the building was using a bullhorn to shout. “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe. Mama, I can’t breathe,” repeating some of Floyd’s pleas for relief.
Across from the precinct, someone had spray-painted the sidewalk in red: “Where’s humanity?”
Protesters began gathering Wednesday afternoon near the city's 3rd Precinct station, in the southern part of the city, where the 46-year-old Floyd died on Memorial Day as police arrested him outside a convenience store on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. Demonstrators also skirmished with officers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a repeat of Tuesday night’s confrontation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into Floyd's death and making the case a priority. The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked an investigation to be expedited.
The FBI had already announced that it would investigate whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated.
The officer who kneeled on Floyd and three others were fired Tuesday. On Wednesday, the mayor called for him to be criminally charged.
Frey appealed to Gov. Tim Walz to activate the National Guard, a spokesman confirmed Thursday. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Walz tweeted for calm Wednesday night, calling the violence “an extremely dangerous situation” and urging people to leave the scene.
The last time the Minnesota National Guard was called out to deal with civil unrest was in a backup role during the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul. The most comparable situation to the current disturbances happened when the Guard was called up to deal with the riots in Minneapolis in 1967, a summer when anger over racial inequalities came to a boil in many cities across the country.
The Minnesota National Guard was also called out during protests against the Vietnam War in the 1960s and early 1970s and during a 1986 strike by Hormel meatpackers in Austin.
———
Associated Press writers Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis, Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.
