'Sick to my stomach': Macon County law enforcement react to Minneapolis man's death
LAW ENFORCEMENT

'Sick to my stomach': Macon County law enforcement react to Minneapolis man's death

DECATUR — The recorded death of George Floyd, the arrested man who was seen gasping for breath during an arrest in which a Minneapolis policeman kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes, is tough for law enforcement in Decatur and Macon County to watch.

“Now I don’t know the full story about what happened in Minnesota,” said Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown. “But watching the video of that arrest makes me sick to my stomach that any individual should be treated in such a way.”

Minneapolis Police Death

In this Monday, May 25, 2020, file frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, a Minneapolis officer kneels on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe. 

In the footage, Floyd, who was black, pleads that he cannot breathe and slowly stops talking and moving. Protests were held this week in Minneapolis and several other cities, including Chicago. The white officer who kneeled on Floyd was fired Tuesday along with three other officers; the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into Floyd's death.  

The sheriff said he was under no illusions about just how tough it is to police major cities like Minneapolis and the problems confronting officers every day on the streets. But he also said officers need to have empathy and a shared sense of community for the neighborhoods they serve, and an understanding of the people they meet there.

“We have to be transparent in all we do and actually listen to the community that we serve,” he added. “That helps us in making us a lot more in tune with the individuals we encounter.”

Brown, Antonio "Tony"

Brown

Brown said one big step in cementing community relations and clear communications between law enforcement and the public locally is the organization called ALERT: Area Leaders Educators Response Team.

With members that include pastors, teachers and leading community members, ALERT meets with police in times of pending crises, such as officer-involved shootings. Its job is to engage with law enforcement leadership in Decatur and Macon County, get briefed on the facts of a particular incident, and then send out representatives into various neighborhoods to quash rumors, calm nerves and tell the truth.

Jeanelle Norman, the NAACP Decatur Branch president who helped to create ALERT, said that truth can change as more facts and information emerge. But she says knowledge is power, and the best counter to fear and speculation is honesty.

“It’s not our role to try to defend what the police may do,” Norman said. “But it is our role to inform and make sure the real truth about anything that happened is known throughout the community.”

JEANELLE NORMAN MUG

Norman

The ALERT team, formed towards the end of 2015, went into action in July 2016 when a Decatur police officer shot and wounded a man who had a knife strapped to his wrist and was holding a BB gun that was a replica semi-automatic handgun. And ALERT was activated again in 2017 when another Decatur officer shot and wounded a man fleeing from a drug-related traffic stop that pointed a handgun at him.

Both shootings were later ruled as justified following investigations by the State Police.

Norman said keeping everyone informed, even if everyone doesn’t like what the truth may show, helps defuse the kind of spontaneous boiling anger that has already led to looting and riots in Minneapolis.

“We want to make sure that no such incident (such as an officer-involved shooting) will cause our community to suddenly become an unsafe place for everyone, as you see in Minneapolis,” Norman added. “We really want to avoid that.”

Norman praised the work of Decatur police Chief Jim Getz, and noted his willingness to meet with ALERT regularly outside of troubled times just to keep them informed and maintain dialogue.

Getz said he had been watching events unfold in Minnesota and was troubled by the video footage of the arrest and death that sparked it all.

MUG - Jim Getz

Getz

“Police officers have a tough job and they are highly trained and take their training seriously,” he said.

“But you also have to have compassion and common sense. And, without knowing all the facts, I still can say that having your knee on somebody’s neck for that long period of time is unnecessary. It’s not something we train our officers to do.”

Getz said he was pleased with the high training standards and judgement shown by his own officers. But he said public perceptions are shaped by sad and dramatic events, and no one who wears a police uniform escapes the fallout from tragedies like the death of George Floyd.

“Yeah, something like that makes it tough for everybody in law enforcement,” he added. “We all have to answer for it.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week called for transparency and accountability with the investigation of Floyd's death.

"Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But it is, in some ways it is," Pritzker said Wednesday during a press conference in East St. Louis. "And it's dangerous to pretend otherwise."

Pritzker said the images from Minneapolis should be a "call to action" for Illinoisans and Americans.

"We as a people have not yet found the humanity to stop these vile, horrid acts from happening, to truly contend with the racism that permeates our society," he said. "And then to root it out." 

The Associated Press contributed. 

PHOTOS: Protests rock Minneapolis

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

MORE ONLINE

Visit herald-review.com to see video of protests in Minneapolis as well Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaking about the death of George Floyd. 

