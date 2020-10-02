 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signs support annual Shop With a Cop program
0 comments

Signs support annual Shop With a Cop program

{{featured_button_text}}
shopcop1

Deputy chief Jason Walker helps Shaveontae Covington with some shoes Saturday during the annual Christmas Shop with a Cop in this file photo from 2017.

 CLAY JACKSON PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Signs showing support for law enforcement are benefiting the Police Benevolent & Protective Association’s annual “Shop With A Cop” program this holiday season.

The 24-by-48-inch yard or window signs are $15 and 5-by-3-inch window stickers are $5. 

The signs are sponsored by Cromwell Media Group of Decatur and printed locally by Dynagraphics. 

Visit decaturradio.com/police-support-fundraiser for more information. 

________________________________________________________

The 'Christmas Weed' of 1998

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News