Signs support annual Shop With a Cop program

DECATUR — Signs showing support for law enforcement are benefiting the Police Benevolent & Protective Association’s annual “Shop With A Cop” program this holiday season.
The 24-by-48-inch yard or window signs are $15 and 5-by-3-inch window stickers are $5.
The signs are sponsored by Cromwell Media Group of Decatur and printed locally by Dynagraphics.
Visit decaturradio.com/police-support-fundraiser for more information.
