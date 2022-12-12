Six-year sentence in Decatur attempted murder case

DECATUR — Justin L. Tribby, who fractured a Decatur man’s skull after trying to beat him to death with a toilet tank lid, was sentenced to six years in prison Monday.

The 27-year-old defendant appeared in custody in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

The plea was part of a deal that included the six year sentence, the minimum under the law, and saw a further charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm dismissed. And an unrelated case of possession of methamphetamine was also dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the attempted murder case dates to Dec. 10 of 2021 when officers were called to the home of the 40-year-old victim in the 100 block of South Linden Avenue.

Presenting evidence Monday against Tribby, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry said police found the victim covered in blood and “blood all over the place” inside his home.

Doctors at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital needed seven staples to close a head wound the victim had suffered. The wound was so severe, doctors said, it had caused a brain bleed and a fracture that ran down the victim’s skull to his eye socket.

Perry said the victim reported being beaten by Tribby who used the toilet tank lid as a makeshift weapon along with other objects at hand like a guitar and a vacuum cleaner.

Perry said Tribby and a woman had been “socializing” with the victim before the attack, and then Tribby left the kitchen area where they were gathered and began walking around the man’s home. Perry said when the victim set off to find him, he was assaulted.

Imposing sentence, Griffith ordered the six-year penalty to be served at 85% and agreed to a request from defense lawyer Caleb Brown to recommend Tribby for substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.

Tribby’s legal problems aren’t all resolved with the Decatur sentencing, however. He still faces an outstanding charge of methamphetamine possession out of Moultrie County. He is due to appear Tuesday in Moultrie County Circuit Court for a status hearing on that case.

